All Educational Institutions and Offices to Remain Closed in J&K's Ramban on Apr 21

Updated April 20th 2025, 20:37 IST
Srinagar: Due to bad weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and flash floods, the Deputy Commissioner of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir has announced the closure of all educational institutions and offices on April 21, 2025. This includes both government and private schools, colleges, and technical education institutions.
The decision comes as the region faces challenges such as landslides and road blockages, particularly on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
Amidst adverse weather conditions, Ramban district continues to experience disruptions, with rescue operations underway to assist those affected.
Published April 20th 2025, 20:24 IST