J&K Sports Minister Alleges Political-Police Nexus in Drug Trade, Warns of ISI Links

Srinagar: In an admission that jolts the anti-narcotics discourse in Jammu and Kashmir, Sports Minister Satish Sharma has alleged that the drug trade thrives only under the “patronage and protection” of certain politicians and police officials. He warned that the menace, if unchecked, poses grave national security risks.

Speaking at a function to commemorate Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary at the National Conference headquarters, Sharma threw his weight behind Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s 100-day Nasha Mukht Abhiyaan.

He insisted that enforcement must be tougher, accountability sharper, and public participation sustained to dismantle entrenched networks. Sharma alleged that narcotics trafficking could not have spread without complicity.

“You are aware of the police officials who, during their postings, allowed this menace to grow; whether from Punjab or across the border. The same applies to politicians and their relatives. Their role must be identified and exposed,” he said, stressing that even a handful of compromised officials can cause systemic damage.

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Minister Sharama stressed that drug cartels have cross-border links, indirectly serving Pakistan’s ISI. “This is not just a law-and-order issue; it is a national security threat. Those involved are traitors,” he said.

While acknowledging that some police officers have shown commendable commitment in combating narcotics, Sharma said that the fight must be collective.

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“Nearly one lakh youth volunteers can be mobilised at a single call. Society knows who is involved, but fear silences people. We must break that silence,” he said.

He also urged compassion for addicted youth, calling for world-class de-addiction centres with confidentiality safeguards. “There is no shame in seeking treatment. Organisations like the Art of Living Foundation are ready to help establish such facilities,” Sharma added