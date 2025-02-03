JNU Report Claims Illegal Migrants Changing Delhi's Demography, BJP Backs Big Claim

New Delhi: Several cases of illegal immigration has been reported in India, particularly from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Highlighting the ‘notable increase of Muslim population’ due to the illegal immigration, especially in the Delhi-NCR region, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released a 114-page report.

The Bhartiya Janata Party ( BJP ) has backed the claims in the report and Sambit Patra has reacted to the report in a press conference.

JNU Releases 114-Page Report on Illegal Migrants in Delhi-NCR

A 114-page report titled ‘Illegal Immigrants to Delhi: Analysing Socio-Economic and Political Consequences’ has been published by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The report, prepared by a team of researchers led by Professor Manuradha Chaudhary, Dean of Students of JNU and supported by senior professors of TISS, Mumbai has highlighted the heightened influx of illegal migrants in Delhi-NCR.

BJP Backs Claims of JNU Report on Illegal immigration in Delhi-NCR

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday, held a press conference, citing a JNU report on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar. During the press conference, he alleged that their increasing presence in Delhi has altered the city's demography and impacted employment opportunities for Indian workers.

"This report states that there has been a notable increase in the Muslim population because of illegal immigration from Bangladesh and Myanmar. There is a change in the demography of the city, it is said in the report...Every aspect including soci-political impact has been mentioned in this report...The report says that political patronage plays a crucial role in allowing a steady influx of undocumented Rohingyas and Bangladeshis...AAP has a crucial role in this. The report also talks about how these political parties are facilitating fake voter registration for the migrants," he said.

Accusing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP of supporting Bangladeshi migrants, Patra said, "AAP is giving them direct patronage. They are not just altering the demographic structure but also weakening democracy by creating fake voters."

Illegal Immigration Has Changed Delhi's Demography, Disrupted Economy: JNU Report

It further highlights how the illegal migrants have disrupted the economy, strengthened criminal activities and strained the resources, apart from changing the city's demography causing a ‘notable increase of Muslim population’. A crucial finding in the report says that illegal immigrants in Delhi-NCR has ‘altered the religious composition of Delhi, with a notable increase in the Muslim population due to migration from Bangladesh.’

The report published by JNU says that the illegal immigration has affected the region's economic and socio-political fabric, increased job competition by a great degree and has thus burdened the legitimate workforce of the city. Environmental degradation, increased pollution, messed up public services and overcrowding are also affects of the influx of illegal migrants in Delhi-NCR.

The report can be quoted as saying, “Illegal immigration to Delhi has significantly altered the city’s demographic landscape, with a large influx of migrants from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Myanmar. These migrants often settle in overcrowded neighbourhoods such as Seelampur, JamiaNagar, Zakir Nagar, Sultanpuri, Mustafabad, Jafrabad, Dwarka, Govindpuri and many more, where they strain resources and disrupt local social cohesion.”

'Political Parties Facilitate Fake Voter Registration'

The JNU Report has further said that amid the growing illegal immigration in Delhi-NCR, political parties have facilitated fake voter registration along with their accomplices and have thus questioned the ethics of democracy and electoral integrity of India. This point comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

The report has pointed out that the illegal immigrants in Delhi-NCR have also led to an alarming increase in criminal activities including human trafficking, smuggling and document forgery.