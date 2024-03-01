Updated March 1st, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Delhi: JNU Student Groups Clash Over Selection of Election Committee, Many Injured

According to sources, the clashes broke out between ABVP and Left-backed groups.

In one of the videos, a student can be seen throwing a bicycle on others. | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Clashes broke out between students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Thursday night, leaving some of them injured. The ruckus erupted over the selection of election committee members at the School of Languages.

Disturbing visuals of the clashes have emerged on social media platforms. In one of the videos,  a student can be seen throwing a bicycle on others.

Another video depicts students getting beaten up by sticks, despite the intervention of the security personnel. The total number of injured students remains unconfirmed.
 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 09:04 IST