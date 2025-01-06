sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:16 IST, January 6th 2025

Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case: Main Accused Detained in Hyderabad

As per the officials, Suresh who was absconding after the crime is currently being questioned.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Suresh Chandrakar, the prime accused in the murder case of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar
Suresh Chandrakar, the prime accused in the murder case of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Suresh Chandrakar, the prime accused in the murder case of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was detained by the SIT in Hyderabad on Sunday late evening, the Bastar Police said.

As per the officials, Suresh who was absconding after the crime is currently being questioned.

(This is a developing copy, more details are awaited) 

Updated 09:16 IST, January 6th 2025