Published 09:16 IST, January 6th 2025
Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case: Main Accused Detained in Hyderabad
As per the officials, Suresh who was absconding after the crime is currently being questioned.
Suresh Chandrakar, the prime accused in the murder case of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar | Image: Republic
New Delhi: Suresh Chandrakar, the prime accused in the murder case of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was detained by the SIT in Hyderabad on Sunday late evening, the Bastar Police said.
(This is a developing copy, more details are awaited)
