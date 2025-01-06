Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case: Main Accused Detained in Hyderabad

Suresh Chandrakar, the prime accused in the murder case of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Suresh Chandrakar, the prime accused in the murder case of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was detained by the SIT in Hyderabad on Sunday late evening, the Bastar Police said.

As per the officials, Suresh who was absconding after the crime is currently being questioned.