'Judgement Apt': Congress Welcomes RG Kar Verdict Amid Nationwide Backlash

Kolkata: In a bizarre display of political opportunism, Congress has welcomed the RG Kar verdict despite overwhelming public outrage and calls for justice. While the nation stands united in condemning the controversial ruling, which many believe falls short of accountability, the Congress party has opted to endorse the verdict, highlighting their sheer disconnect from the concerns of the common man.

Judgement Should be Welcomed'

“The biggest worry that people express in our country is that many sad incidents take place - people keep waiting for the Court and that led to apathy. But, in this case, a quick investigation was done and the Court has also pronounced its judgement in very little time - and the judgement is also apt, it should be welcomed. Will it convey a message to those who commit such crimes?...”, said Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Earlier in the day, the Sealdah Court and sessions Judge Anirban Das delivered a crushing blow to the victim's fight for justice and her family's struggle by terming the Abhaya rape and murder 'not the rarest of rare cases'.

For the unversed, Sanjoy Roy, convicted of the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court on Monday, instead of the death sentence as demanded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

‘No Death Sentence, Only Life Imprisonment’

“No death penalty, only life imprisonment, because death took place, that’s why life imprisonment. ₹10 lakh he has to give to the victim’s family,” the judge stated, justifying the decision to reject the death penalty sought by the CBI.

The court's remarks while sentencing Sanjoy Roy have sparked massive outrage, with many interpreting them as a mockery of the victim’s battle for justice and her grieving family. Critics and people on social media argue that the court’s rationale undermines the severity of the crime and dismisses the family’s relentless fight for justice.