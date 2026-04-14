‘Jungle Raj Will Not Be Tolerated’: CM Omar Abdullah Appeals to LG After Ramban Killing

Srinagar: Omar Abdullah has called for strict measures against those attempting to impose jungle raj and provoke religious discord in Jammu and Kashmir, urging Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to act firmly following the killing of a youth in Ramban.

Addressing a public function in Bijbehara, Anantnag, the chief minister said certain groups were deliberately trying to destabilize the atmosphere and incite mazhabi fasad (religious conflict). He stressed that his government would not allow such attempts to succeed.

“There are groups that oppose peace and instead seek to stir communal tensions and clashes,” he said. “While my government is in office, we will ensure such attempts are blocked and will not be permitted in Jammu and Kashmir,” CM Abdullah said.

He appealed to the Lieutenant Governor to ensure stern punishment for those involved in the killing and those attempting to disturb communal peace.

Advertisement

“Such hooliganism and jungle raj may exist elsewhere, but it will not be tolerated here,” he added.

Ramban incident has also triggered protests and tension along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Advertisement

Authorities have launched a multi-agency search after 25-year-old Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, a resident of Mundkhal Pogal in Ukhral tehsil, was allegedly assaulted by cow vigilantes while transporting a milch cow and two calves in his Tata Mobile vehicle. Chopan is feared to have fallen into a fast-flowing stream during the attack.