Just a Day After LG’s Anti-Drug Rally, Srinagar Police Demolish House of Habitual Peddler

Srinagar: Just a day after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a massive anti-drug padyatra in Srinagar, police on Monday demolished an illegally raised house belonging to a habitual drug peddler, intensifying the crackdown under the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Irfan Sheikh alias Iff, son of Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh, a resident of Pamposh Colony, Palpora Noorbagh.

He is a repeat offender in multiple NDPS cases, including FIR No. 134/2024 registered at Police Station Safakadal under sections 8/21, 29, and FIR No. 48/2025 registered at Police Station Sangam under section 8/21.

Officials confirmed that the demolished structure had been constructed on land acquired through drug trafficking proceeds, without lawful authority and in violation of revenue laws.

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Verification also revealed that Irfan’s close associates and family members are involved in several NDPS cases across the Valley, pointing to a wider narcotics network.

The demolition was carried out after credible inputs and completion of codal formalities, in coordination with concerned authorities. Police stressed that such visible actions are intended to ensure that properties created from the proceeds of drug trade will not be spared.

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Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy, Srinagar Police urged citizens to extend cooperation in eradicating the menace of drugs and protecting the youth and society from its devastating impact.

On Sunday, LG Manoj Sinha had turned the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan into a mass movement, leading a rally from TRC grounds to Lal Chowk. He revealed that in the past 21 days, 481 FIRs were registered, 518 drug smugglers jailed, 24 houses demolished, and property worth crores seized. Kashmir alone accounted for 26 of these attachments, while over 300 driving licences were recommended for cancellation.

Sinha warned of the growing nexus between narcotic dealers and terrorists, calling it a grave internal security challenge. “Narco terrorists have targeted our most valuable asset, our youth. They flooded our streets with drugs. We are facing a dangerous enemy, our neighbour (Pakistan), which gave birth to terrorism in the world,” he said while addressing participants of the padyatra.