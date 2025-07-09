Just Minutes After Takeoff, Bird Hits Indigo Plane’s Nose: Emergency Landing in Patna With 169 Onboard

Breaking News: An IndiGo Airlines flight from Patna to Delhi, carrying 169 passengers, made an emergency landing on Wednesday morning after suffering a bird strike shortly after takeoff from Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport.

The flight (6E 5009) had taken off at 8:42 am when a bird struck the nose area of the aircraft, forcing it to return immediately. “All passengers are safe, and the aircraft returned safely after suffering a bird strike shortly after takeoff,” said Krishna Mohan Nehra, Director of Patna Airport.

An airline official, requesting anonymity, said, “We are making alternate arrangements for the passengers, as the aircraft has been grounded.”

Slaughterhouses in the Phulwarisharif area near Patna Airport continue to attract birds, creating a persistent risk for flights. The Airports Authority of India has repeatedly flagged the issue of bird activity near the airport to the state government due to the presence of these abattoirs.

Patna Airport is among the 11 most critical airports in the country due to its short runway and multiple obstructions in the vicinity.