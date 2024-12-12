Published 18:07 IST, December 12th 2024
Who is Accountable for Atul Subhash’s Death? #JusticeForAtul Protests Grow Nationwide | LIVE
The suicide of 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash has sparked nationwide outrage. In a 24-page note, he accused his wife, her family, and a judge for "explicit instigation." The demand for #JusticeForAtul grows, with protests from Kolkata to Bengaluru, Delhi to Hyderabad.
Bengaluru Techie Suicide: #JusticeForAtul: Outrage Erupts Nationwide After Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash's Suicide, Blames Wife for Harassment, The family of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash’s wife is on the run after being named in an FIR for harassment linked to his tragic suicide. Subhash’s in-laws reportedly fled their Jaunpur home to avoid arrest, with videos circulating on social media showing his mother-in-law and brother-in-law leaving late at night. The family calls for justice and demands strict action against those responsible for the harassment that led to his death.
#JusticeForAtul LIVE: Kolkata To Bengaluru, Delhi To Hyderabad, Justice Is Due - Who is accountable for Atul Subhash’s tragic death?
18:06 IST, December 12th 2024
Atul Subhash's Wife Nikita Singhania Likely to Be Arrested by Karnataka Police
Sources: Wife of Atul Shubhash - Nikita Singhania likely to be arrested - karnataka police teams are currently in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. Likely to be arrested and brought to Bengaluru.
17:53 IST, December 12th 2024
Atul Subhash's Family Demands Justice Following His Death
Deceased techie Atul Subhash's family members demand justice
17:52 IST, December 12th 2024
Delhi Police Detains Protesters Supporting Atul Subhash
Delhi Police starts detaining protesters who came out in support of Atul Subhash
