‘Justice For Pahalgam’: US Embassy Hails Designation Of Lashkar’s Proxy TRF As Terrorist Organisation

New Delhi: The US Department of State has designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-based terror outfit closely linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). The United States administration's move to designate TRF as a terrorist organisation came up after the Lashkar's proxy group claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

The US Department of State, led by Secretary Marco Rubio, designated TRF as an FTO and SDGT, showing the Trump administration's commitment to protecting national security interests and countering terrorism. "These actions taken by the Department of State demonstrate the Trump Administration's commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump's call for justice for the Pahalgam attack," Rubio stated.

Following the decision, Chris Elms, Spokesperson of the US Embassy to India, stated, “On July 17th, the US Department of State added the Resistance Front as a designated foreign terrorist organisation and a specially designated global terrorist. TRF, a luxury type of front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22nd Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians. This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LET.”

“TRF has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024. These actions, taken by the US Department of State, demonstrate the Trump administration's commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump's call for justice for the Pahalgam attack,” Chris Elms added.

The Indian Embassy in Washington responded by saying, “Another demonstration of strong India-US counter-terrorism cooperation. Appreciate the Department of State for listing The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation and Specially Designated Global Terrorist. TRF is a proxy of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and claimed responsibility for the April 22 terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam. ZERO TOLERANCE for terrorism!”

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar appreciated the US administration's move, saying, "A strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation. Appreciate Marco Rubio and the US Department of State for designating TRF—a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy—as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). Zero tolerance for terrorism."

Lashkar's TRF Background

The April 22 Pahalgam attack was one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which were also carried out by the Pakistan-based terrorist group. The TRF claimed responsibility for the attack triggered a four-day military escalation between India and Pakistan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the attack and stressed on the Trump administration's commitment to protecting national security interests and countering terrorism.

Founded in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, TRF is part of Pakistan's ISI-backed terrorist group, operates as a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, targeting civilians, tourists, and security forces. According to sources, TRF members employ ex-SSG commandos of the Pakistan Army to launch terror attacks. As per reports, the outfit's key leadership, including founder Muhammad Abbas Sheikh and Operational Chief Basit Ahmed Dar, has been neutralised, while Supreme Commander Sheikh Sajjad Gul remains active.

The TRF designation as a terrorist organisation has big implications for global counter-terrorism efforts. The move stressed the need for international cooperation in tackling terror outfits and their sponsors. The US State Department's statement stated that TRF's activities demonstrate the group's commitment to terrorism, and the designation will help prevent its ability to access financial and material support.