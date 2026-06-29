Justice In 55 days: 65-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Raping, Murdering 3-Year-Old In Pune’s Nasrapur

Pune: In a swift and historic judgment, a special court in Pune has sentenced a 65-year-old man to death by hanging for the brutal kidnapping, rape and murder of a 3-year-old girl in Nasrapur village on May 1.

The convict, identified as Bhimrao Kambale, was found guilty of raping and murdering the minor and the case was heard in a fast-track court following the incident. While pronouncing the sentence, the special court observed that the nature of the offence was heinous and held that the gravity and motive of the crime warranted the imposition of the death penalty.

The victim’s body bore 18 injury marks, revealing the brutality of the assault. Kamble, who lived in the same locality as the victim and lured the child before attacking her, was arrested within an hour of the police being notified. The 1,100-page chargesheet was filed within 20 days of the crime and the verdict was delivered just 55 days after the crime.

Charges were filed under rape, murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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On June 25, the court found Kamble guilty beyond reasonable doubt under all relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita. Today, the sentencing phase concluded with the imposition of the death penalty, with the court describing the crime as “heinous” and warranting the maximum punishment.

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Ajay Misar emphasised the gravity of the offence, citing 12 landmark Supreme Court judgments that upheld capital punishment in cases of extreme brutality against minors. The court concurred, ruling that Kamble’s actions merited no lesser sentence.

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Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill confirmed that Kamble had a prior history of offences, including a 2015 case under the POCSO Act.