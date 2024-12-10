'Justice is Due': Bengaluru Techie's 24-Page Suicide Note Makes Brutal Allegations Against Wife

Bengaluru: A 24-page suicide note of Bengaluru techie who ended his life narrated brutal allegations against his wife, her family members, and a judge. In his suicide note, Subhash called for justice, stating, "Justice is Due" on every single page of the 24-page note. Along with his wife and her family members, the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm also accused a principal family court judge in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, along with an officer in the court of taking bribes in front of the judge.

Subhash further described the instances that instigated him to take such a step. Subhash mentioned in his suicide note that his wife had filed nine cases against him, including murder, sexual misconduct, harassment for money, domestic violence, and dowry. The note also called for his parents to be given custody of his child.

According to a statement released by the police, the victim identified as Atul Subhash was a resident of Uttar Pradesh who was living in Bengaluru.

Video Shows Alleged Harassment

Subhash also recorded a video describing his alleged harassment and asking his family members not to immerse his ashes till justice is served to him. His suicide not also had a message for his four-year-old son who he claimed had been kept estranged from him. The note and the link to the Video were sent to the WhatsApp group of an NGO, to which he was connected.

The police stated that the Hoysala Police Control Room received a call at 6:00 am on Monday about the suicide in a flat at Bengaluru's Manjunatha Layout in the Delfinium Residency.

The statement further stated that when the police went to search the place, the flat was locked from inside, and the lock was broken, following which they went inside and saw Atul hanging from a ceiling fan by the support of a nylon rope. The police stated that he was found dead upon arrival.

Rs 3 Crore to Settle False Cases

The police informed the incident to the brother of the deceased, Bikas Kumar, who later filed a complaint against Subhash's wife, his mother-in-law, his brother-in-law, and his wife's uncle, accusing them of filing a false complaint against Subhash and demanding Rs 3 crore money for the settlement, which led to his mental and physical harassment, following which he had to take the step.