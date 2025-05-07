Justice Served: India’s Precision Strikes On Terror Camps, Educational Institutions Closed In Jammu

Srinagar: After the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, a precision strike targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), schools in several districts of the Union Territory have been closed. According to reports, all the schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been ordered to remain closed in Jammu region. The coordinated operation, carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, was a direct response to the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali national.

The operation, which was closely monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the night, successfully struck four terrorist camps in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in PoK. According to the Ministry of Defence, the strikes were "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature," with no Pakistani military facilities targeted. The Indian forces demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution, choosing to hit top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

Schools Closed In Jammu Region

As per reports, in the wake of the 'Operation Sindoor', schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch districts will remain closed on Wednesday. The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu announced that all government and private schools in District Poonch would remain closed due to the prevailing situation. The decision was taken to ensure the safety and security of students and staff.

Flights Operations Impacted

The escalating tensions between India and Pakistan have also affected the flight operations in Jammu and Kashmir and other states having borders with Pakistan. Several international airlines, including Air France and Lufthansa, have suspended flights over Pakistan, leading to longer routes and increased flight times for services to destinations in Asia. Meanwhile, after the India strike, IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet Airlines too issued a flight advisory for passengers, requesting them to check their flight status before reaching the airport, as flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala were impacted. Flights to and from Bikaner would also be affected due to current airspace restrictions.

The world leaders have been watching the situation closely, with many urging restraint and de-escalation. The US, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Iran have all called for calm, while the UN Security Council has expressed concern over the rising tensions. Pakistan's Prime Minister has rejected allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam attack and has sought a neutral investigation.

Pakistan's Artillery Fire Along LoC

Following the Indian strike, Pakistan responded to the Indian operation by violating the ceasefire agreement, firing artillery in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali area. The Indian Army is responding "appropriately in a calibrated manner" to the Pakistani aggression. Heavy exchange of artillery fire has been taking place at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.