Justice Served: Noida Police Nab Notorious Criminal Nadeem Ahmed After Encounter In Sector-39

Noida: The Noida police encountered a notorious criminal in Sector-39, resulting in a gunshot injury to the leg of the miscreant. The accused, identified as Nadeem Ahmed, sustained a bullet injury in the retaliatory firing by the police after the criminal opened fire at the cops in a bid to escape. The police seized his firearms and shifted him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the arrest of Nadeem, two of his accomplices were also apprehended by the police. The Delhi Police's Sector-39 Police Station led the operation under the supervision of ACP Praveen Singh, targeting the gang infamous for stealing valuables by breaking into vehicles.

According to a senior police official, the encounter occurred during a combing operation, where police tracked down Nadeem and his associates. As the police closed in, Nadeem allegedly opened fire, prompting the officers to retaliate, which ultimately led to his injury and arrest. The police also arrested two other accused individuals, Akash alias Tomato alias Lala and Ashish, residents of Daya Basti Railway Colony located in the Sarai Rohilla area.

As per the police sources, Nadeem Ahmed was a wanted criminal with multiple cases registered against him, including robbery and theft. In fact, more than a dozen cases were pending against him. The police investigation revealed that Nadeem was involved in a robbery that took place just 48 hours prior to the encounter. The swift action by the police ensured that the accused was brought to justice.

The arrested accused, Akash and Ashish, are currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway to gather more information about their involvement in various crimes. The police are investigating to ascertain the extent of their involvement and identify any other accomplices.

The Noida Police's efforts to crack down on crime have yielded positive results, with the Sector-39 Police team demonstrating their commitment to maintaining law and order.