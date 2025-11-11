BREAKING: 'Justice Will Be Served': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Assures After Delhi Blast

Updated 11 November 2025 at 11:59 IST
'Justice Will Be Served': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Assures After Delhi Blast
New Delhi: Following a blast near Delhi's Red Fort, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vowed to bring the attackers to justice, declaring that no one would be spared.
"Those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances," said Rajnath Singh.
