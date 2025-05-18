Arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Attended Iftaar Party At Pakistan High Commission In Delhi, Met Now Declared Person Non Grata Danish

Updated May 18th 2025, 00:42 IST
New Delhi: Indian YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who has been arrested among 5 others for spying for Pakistan, attended an Iftaar function at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi last year.
Jyoti Malhotra shared photos and videos of her attending the event, where she met an embassy official named Danish Rahim, also known as Ehsan-ur-Rahim. On May 13, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declared Danish persona non grata for engaging in anti-India activities and ordered him to leave the country within 24 hours. This came after Pahalgam terror attack and India's counter-terror Operation Sindoor.
The 33-year-old YouTuber runs a travel channel called ‘Travel With Jo’. She had also posted a video on her YouTube channel expressing her interest in visiting Pakistan and seeking a visa and other permissions.
Reports suggest that Malhotra also met Rahim’s wife during the Iftaar gathering, indicating that it was not their first meeting. In the video from the event, she is seen warmly greeting Rahim and expressing her delight at meeting him.
Malhotra even invited Rahim and his wife to visit her home in Hisar, Haryana. Later in the video, she is seen asking other attendees whether they have visited Pakistan and inquiring if they could assist her in obtaining a visa.
A few days after the government declared Rahim persona non grata, security agencies arrested Malhotra and five others on charges of espionage for Pakistan.
Published May 18th 2025, 00:42 IST