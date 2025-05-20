Jyoti Malhotra Case: What Agencies Found In Diary Seized From Her Home

New Delhi: Days after YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's arrest by Haryana police, agencies have recovered a diary from her home.

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Spy Case

The espionage case involving YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has taken a new turn after authorities seized a diary from her home, revealing shocking entries that are now under investigation. Malhotra, who was arrested on May 16 for allegedly spying for Pakistan, is suspected of being developed as an asset by Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Diary Seized From Jyoti's Home

The diary, recovered from Malhotra’s residence in Hisar, Haryana, contains personal notes, including phrases like "I love you" and instructions such as "Tell Savita to bring fruits. Take care of home. I will be back soon." Agencies are now analysing these entries in suspicion of them being coded messages.

Additionally, the diary mentions various medicines, raising suspicions that they could be part of a covert communication method. Authorities are working to decode any potential hidden meanings behind these notes.

Malhotra’s Alleged Espionage Activities

Malhotra, who ran a popular YouTube channel “TravelwithJO”, visited Pakistan multiple times on sponsored trips. She was also in Kashmir before the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. Officials are also examining whether her travels were linked to intelligence gathering.

Investigation revealed that Malhotra was in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives and had planned a visit to Bangladesh, as evidenced by her recovered visa application form. Authorities suspect she was being groomed as an intelligence asset, with her interactions extending beyond Pakistan to China as well.

Financial Transactions Under Scrutiny

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with other agencies, is conducting a thorough probe into Malhotra’s financial transactions and digital communications. Reports indicate that she used encrypted messaging apps like Telegram, WhatsApp, and Snapchat to maintain secrecy.