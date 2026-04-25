K Kavitha Launches New Political Party Telangana Rashtra Sena

Hyderabad: Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Saturday launched her new political party, Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), nearly seven months after parting ways with the BRS. Holding a launch event in Hyderabad, K Kavitha announced that her party will be called TRS. Interestingly, her father and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had also launched Telangana Rashtra Samithi- 'TRS', before renaming the party to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Earlier today, Kavitha paid floral tributes to the people who died during the 1969 agitation for Telangana as a separate state, at the Amaraveerula Stupam in Gun Park in Hyderabad. On Friday, Kavitha announced plans to launch a new regional political force in the state, asserting that it will focus on the "aspirations and unfinished agenda" of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Kavitha noted she and her supporters were "expelled" from the BRS and had not left the party voluntarily. "The BRS party was made to fulfil the regional aspiration of Telangana, but they changed their name, work and the very soul of the party, which resulted in the breaking of their bond with the people. When a party gets distracted from its fundamental core issue, then it cannot survive. We need a regional party for the unfulfilled agenda and aspirations of Telangana, which will be our party," she said.

Telangana Jagruthi chief added, "The BRS party, of which my father is the president, has expelled us. We haven't left them, neither the family nor the party. We have been expelled. I don't want to go into that. But I am a daughter of Telangana. I have the blood of Telangana, the grit of it. We are very stubborn, very committed to our goal. We have spent 20 years of our lives in the Telangana agitation. To develop Telangana, to fulfil its aspirations, whether we have our old party or not, whether our family is with us or not, I believe the people of Telangana are my family. The fragrance of Telangana's soil will drive us."

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Kavitha's exit from the BRS turned into an ugly turn of events after she was suspended from the party in September 2025 for alleged "anti-party activities." Her suspension after her remarks against BRS leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Rao. Following her suspension, she lashed out at Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, accusing them of "planning to destroy our family and party" in connivance with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. She also tendered her resignation as an MLC. After her suspension from the party, Kavitha formed her NGO, Telangana Jagruthi.