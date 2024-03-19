Updated March 19th, 2024 at 10:54 IST
K Kavitha Withdraws Plea Challenging ED Summons in Connection With Delhi Excise Policy Case
K Kavitha was arrested last week for her alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy case.
New Delhi: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise policy case has withdrawn her plea challenging the agency's summons in the scam.
(This is a developing copy)
