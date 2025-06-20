Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes After Five Years: Excited Pilgrims Share Their Reactions

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Sikkim resumed on Friday after a five-year hiatus. Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur flagged off the first batch of pilgrims from Nathula Pass.

The group comprises 33 pilgrims, accompanied by two nodal officers and one doctor from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), making a total of 36 members.

Reaction of Sikkim's Governor and Tourism Minister

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Governor Mathur said, “It is a moment of immense pride for the state of Sikkim that this historic and spiritual journey is progressing through the sacred land of the state.”

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving the yatra, calling it a symbol of restored heritage and international goodwill.

The Governor also commended the Sikkim Government, ITBP, and the Indian Army for their coordination in making the pilgrimage possible. Before their departure, he interacted with the pilgrims, extending his best wishes for a safe and healthy journey.

Sikkim Tourism Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia said, “After five years, history is being created as devotees from all over India gather here, preparing to begin the Mansarovar Yatra. This yatra was suspended for many days due to COVID-19. But now, the first batch is departing, and the second is getting ready. This also promotes Sikkim’s Nathula and adds value to the state's tourism.”

Reaction of Pilgrims

Shalanda Sharma, one of the pilgrims, told ANI, “This yatra is resuming after five years through a mutual agreement between the Government of India and the Government of China. We are truly grateful for the arrangements, hospitality, and medical attention. We’re all excited to carry blessings from Kailash Mansarovar back to India.”

Another pilgrim, Indar Sharma, praised the arrangements made by the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) and other authorities, stating that everything—from medical checks to logistics—had been handled efficiently. He added, “We are carrying blessings and hope this yatra strengthens India-China ties and enables more pilgrims to participate in the future.”

Medical Screening and Acclimatisation Process of Pilgrims

The pilgrims underwent medical screening and completed a two-phase high-altitude acclimatisation process, first at the 18th Mile and then at Sherathang. These procedures were mandatory to prepare them for the extreme Himalayan conditions, at altitudes exceeding 14,000 feet.

An official from the Indian Army confirmed the group's readiness, stating, “All yatris have been declared fit by the medical team and are ready to proceed.”

The pilgrims have crossed Sikkim’s Nathula Pass to enter the Chinese side, where immigration formalities will be completed before they continue their pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake.