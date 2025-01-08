'Kalki Avatar Will Emerge...': CM Yogi Shuts Down Narratives on Sambhal Violence

Lucknow: As the countdown begins for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the nation gears up to witness a grand confluence of spirituality and tradition in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Ahead of this historic event, R Bharat Network hosted the prestigious Maha Kumbh Mahasammelan to highlight the spiritual and cultural significance of the Kumbh and discuss the preparations for this monumental gathering.

The event witnessed the participation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath . Speaking at the Mahasammelan, the Chief Minister said, “5,000 years ago, it was written in the Bhagavad Gita and our shastras that Lord Vishnu's 10th avatar, Kalki, will emerge in Sambhal."