Updated April 25th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Kalpana Soren, Wife of Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, To Be JMM Candidate For Gandey Assembly By-Poll

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kalpana Soren, Wife of Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, To Be JMM Candidate For Gandey Assembly By-Poll | Image:ani/x
New Delhi: In a significant political development, Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, will be the JMM candidate for Gandey Assembly by-poll.

She will file her nomination on April 29, 2024. 

Published April 25th, 2024 at 17:25 IST