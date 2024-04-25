Kalpana Soren, Wife of Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, To Be JMM Candidate For Gandey Assembly By-Poll | Image:ani/x

New Delhi: In a significant political development, Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, will be the JMM candidate for Gandey Assembly by-poll.

She will file her nomination on April 29, 2024.

