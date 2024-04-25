Updated April 25th, 2024 at 17:25 IST
Kalpana Soren, Wife of Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, To Be JMM Candidate For Gandey Assembly By-Poll
In a significant political development, Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, will be the JMM candidate for Gandey Assembly by-poll.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kalpana Soren, Wife of Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, To Be JMM Candidate For Gandey Assembly By-Poll | Image:ani/x
Advertisement
New Delhi: In a significant political development, Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, will be the JMM candidate for Gandey Assembly by-poll.
She will file her nomination on April 29, 2024.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published April 25th, 2024 at 17:25 IST