Kalyan Building Collapse: 6 People Killed, Many Feared Trapped After Slab of Dilapidated Building Collapses

Kalyan: At least six people have died, and many more are feared trapped after a slab of a dilapidated building collapsed in Mangalragho Nagar, Kalyan East.

The incident occurred when the slab from the second floor of the four-story building suddenly gave way, crashing straight to the ground floor like a house of cards.

Panic spread in the area as locals immediately alerted the police and fire brigade. A large-scale rescue operation is underway to save those feared trapped under the debris.

According to reports, the Saptashrungi building was approximately 35 years old, and repair work had recently begun. The collapse resulted in six fatalities and left six others seriously injured.

Following the incident, teams from the fire department, TDRF, local representatives, police forces, and social workers launched relief efforts.

After nearly four hours of intense rescue operations, efforts were halted. The injured were rushed to the hospital, with some reported to be in critical condition. Meanwhile, authorities have ordered an investigation into the incident.

Speaking on the incident, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel said, “The incident took place in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation area, specifically in Kalyan East at the Saptashrungi cooperative society. A section of the building's slab in a garden area collapsed slightly around 2:00 to 2:30 pm. As a result, 12 people got trapped. Since then, the municipal corporation, local administration, disaster management department, social service organisations, public representatives, and were present there since then.”

Twelve people were rescued, out of which, as per preliminary information, six casualties have been reported. The injured were taken to the hospital, and doctors are currently attending to them. Six others are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the city, Goel said.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel further said, “There were over 50 families in the building. As far as we can tell, the building is about 25 years old. However, the collapse didn’t affect the entire building, only the left portion where the slab fell. At that time, a few people were present in that area and were unfortunately impacted."