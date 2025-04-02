Kancha Gachibowli Row: Hyderabad University Flare Up On Forest Cut Down | 10 Points Explainer

Hyderabad: Hyderabad University students are up in arms against the Telangana government, protesting the razing of forest land spanning 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli, situated at the heart of the city's IT hub. On Sunday, hundreds of students were detained or taken into preventive custody after they protested against the JCB work occurring in the forest area under heavy police presence. Reports suggest the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana has proposed to auction the land for the development of a multi-infrastructure IT park. However, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday stayed all the work on Kancha Gachibowli land till the hearing in the matter is completed.