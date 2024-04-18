Kangana is like frog which comes out during rainy season: Cong's Vikramaditya Takes Jibe at Actor | Image:Facebook

Mandi: Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister and Congress candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh slammed BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut by saying that the actor-politician is like a frog and that she would vanish after some days of campaigning.

Singh claimed that Ranaut has come to the state only for a 'trip' as the weather in the state is pleasant.

"Kangana Ranaut is here today. She will return tomorrow (in the days to come). She is like a frog which comes out during the rainy season," Singh said.

Singh also commented on Ranaut's attire saying that the, ""The way she dresses during campaigns is like she is going for a shoot."

"She will not be able to win the hearts of people by dressing in a specific way, nor can she understand the pain of people. She has just come to the state to enjoy the pleasant weather, and will return after two to three months," he claimed.

The Mandi seat is all set for for a neck to neck contest as Ranaut faces Vikramaditya Singh, a minister in the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government in the state.