Rs 1 Lakh Power Bill For House Where Nobody Lives But Govt Probing Samosas: Kangana Ranaut Slams Himachal Govt

Mandi: Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticised the Congress -led Himachal Pradesh government after receiving Rs 1 lakh electricity bill for her vacant house in Manali. The BJP MP expressed concern over the state's situation, highlighting that government agencies are investigating samosas instead of addressing pressing issues.

“... There is a wave of PM Modi in the entire country and saffron... But it is painful to watch Himachal Pradesh's condition... The electricity bill of my Manali house is Rs. 1 lakh when I don't even live there... Their (government) agencies are probing samosas. We feel embarrassed about what is happening... It is our responsibility that we have to take our state on the path of progress... We have to free our state from the claws of these 'Bhediya' (wolves)...,” Kangana Ranaut said.

Why Kangana Ranaut invoked Himachal Govt’s Samosa probe?

In November last year, the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, ordered a probe into missing samosas and cakes that were parcelled from a 5-star hotel and intended for the Chief Minister during a meeting.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred on October 21, when the Himachal government initiated a CID investigation into the missing samosas.

The Congress government faced significant backlash on social media, with many criticising its priorities, especially when the state was on the verge of bankruptcy but was busy ordering probe for missing samosas.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government had been struggling to manage state's finances and had even put officials salaries on hold after discovering major drop in funds.