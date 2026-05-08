Kanimozhi Urges Om Birla to Rejig DMK Seats in Lok Sabha After Alliance with Congress Ends

New Delhi: In a significant political development, DMK MP Kanimozhi has formally written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announcing that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will henceforth sit separately from the INDIA alliance in the Lower House.

The move marks a clear distancing by the DMK, a key constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, from its alliance partners in Parliament. Kanimozhi, who represents the party in the Lok Sabha, conveyed the decision through an official communication to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

This comes after Congress extended support to the Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

This is a huge setback for Congress at the national level. The DMK has long been regarded as one of Congress’s more reliable allies in Delhi, and its decision to operate independently in the Lok Sabha weakens the opposition alliance’s unity in Parliament.