Kanpur Accident: Multiple Vehicles Collide, Several Killed In Ghatampur

Kanpur: In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, a massive road accident reportedly occurred on Sunday evening, resulting in the death of several people including women and children. The incident took place in the Jahangirabad area, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Ghatampur police station. On information, the local police along with the district officials rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The victims were transported to various hospitals in the area, where they are being treated.

According to eyewitnesses, multiple vehicles collided with each other, causing grievous injuries to several people. The police reported that a woman died on the spot, while more than half a dozen people were seriously injured. The police sources claimed that some of the injured have also succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

On information, the police quickly responded to the incident and initiated relief and rescue operations at the site. All the injured have been admitted to Hallet Hospital for treatment. The Ghatampur police station in-charge stated that the accident occurred when a car collided with a pickup and two trucks.

The exact number of fatalities is yet to be confirmed, but the police have warned that the death toll may increase. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

In a similar incident, an electric bus lost control and hit 17 vehicles near Taat Mill Chauraha, resulting in six deaths and several injuries.