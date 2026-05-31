Kanpur BEd Exam Centre Horror: Over 20 Candidates Fall Into Sewage Drain As Dilapidated Slab Collapses | VIDEO

Kanpur: A shocking incident in Kanpur's Nagar Nigam market on Sunday morning left the locals miffed after an old concrete slab covering a drain collapsed under the weight of candidates gathered outside HN Mishra PG College for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination. According to reports, about 2 dozen aspirants and family members plunged into a sewage-filled drain as the dilapidated slab suddenly caved in, turning a last-minute rush for photocopies into a rescue operation.

Reports suggested that the incident occurred near a photocopy shop where dozens of candidates had assembled to get copies of documents needed for entry. The police and locals stated that many people were standing together on the weakened slab when it failed. As per the police, around 20 to 25 candidates and attendants fell into the drain, leaving them screaming and frantic attempts of locals to pull them out as clothes, books and admit cards were soaked in filth.

After the incident, the residents and fellow aspirants immediately rushed to help those trapped. At least 4 candidates suffered minor injuries and 1 guardian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Despite the ordeal, the police confirmed all candidates later reached their respective examination centres and the test was held as scheduled across 19 venues in the city under tight security.

Last-Minute Rush For Photocopies Turns Dangerous

The candidates and parents stated to the police that they had reached the market area early to obtain photocopies of Aadhaar cards and other papers required before entering the exam hall. A candidate said that the requirement was communicated late, which led to a sudden surge at nearby shops. Apart from the victims, who fell into the drain, several others had their documents and books damaged in the mishap.

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ACP Colonelganj Chitranshu Gautam asserted that the collapse happened because too many people stood on the old slab simultaneously. Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal explained that candidates had gone to a shop in the Nagar Nigam market to get necessary photocopies. A few people suffered minor injuries, but there was no loss of life, the police officials stated. He added that the injured received assistance and the students then proceeded to their centres.

The collapse drew anger among candidates and their families, who protested and accused civic authorities of neglecting public infrastructure near a major examination venue. Following the incident, the police reached the spot soon after being alerted and brought the situation under control while ensuring smooth movement in the busy market area.

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