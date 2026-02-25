Updated 25 February 2026 at 14:46 IST
Kanpur Campus Tragedy: Student Dies In JCB Collision, Angry Protesters Clash With Police, Face Lathicharge
Final-year BCA student dies after bike collides with JCB during construction work at Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology (PSIT) in Kanpur. Students’ protest demanding strict action against those responsible for Prakhar’s death soon turned violent, forcing police to resort to lathicharge.
- India News
- 2 min read
Kanpur: Tension gripped the campus of Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology (PSIT) in Kanpur on Wednesday after the death of a final-year student triggered massive protests, forcing police to resort to a lathicharge to disperse agitating students.
The deceased has been identified as Prakhar, a final-year BCA student at the institute. According to initial information, the incident occurred when Prakhar, who was riding a motorcycle on campus, collided with a JCB machine engaged in construction work. He sustained critical injuries in the crash.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.
News of his death spread quickly across the campus, sparking outrage among students. Hundreds gathered within hours, raising slogans of “Justice for Prakhar” and demanding strict action against those responsible for the incident. Many alleged negligence in allowing heavy construction machinery to operate in areas frequented by students.
Advertisement
The protest soon turned violent, with students creating a ruckus on the premises. Police personnel from the Sachendi police station area, who were already present at the scene, attempted to bring the situation under control. However, as tensions escalated, police resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.
Visuals from the campus showed chaotic scenes, with students raising slogans and security personnel trying to push them back.
Advertisement
Police officials said the matter is under investigation and further action will be taken based on the findings. Additional forces were deployed to maintain law and order in and around the college campus.
The incident has left the student community in shock, even as questions mount over safety protocols during ongoing construction work inside the institute premises.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 25 February 2026 at 14:46 IST