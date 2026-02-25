Kanpur Campus Tragedy: Student Dies In JCB Collision, Angry Protesters Clash With Police, Face Lathicharge

Kanpur: Tension gripped the campus of Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology (PSIT) in Kanpur on Wednesday after the death of a final-year student triggered massive protests, forcing police to resort to a lathicharge to disperse agitating students.

The deceased has been identified as Prakhar, a final-year BCA student at the institute. According to initial information, the incident occurred when Prakhar, who was riding a motorcycle on campus, collided with a JCB machine engaged in construction work. He sustained critical injuries in the crash.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

News of his death spread quickly across the campus, sparking outrage among students. Hundreds gathered within hours, raising slogans of “Justice for Prakhar” and demanding strict action against those responsible for the incident. Many alleged negligence in allowing heavy construction machinery to operate in areas frequented by students.

Advertisement

The protest soon turned violent, with students creating a ruckus on the premises. Police personnel from the Sachendi police station area, who were already present at the scene, attempted to bring the situation under control. However, as tensions escalated, police resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Visuals from the campus showed chaotic scenes, with students raising slogans and security personnel trying to push them back.

Advertisement

Police officials said the matter is under investigation and further action will be taken based on the findings. Additional forces were deployed to maintain law and order in and around the college campus.