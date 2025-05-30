Kanpur Elevated Rail Corridor: Eliminate Ground Level Crossings, Easing Traffic Congestion, Know All Key Features

A view of Kanpur metro. An elevated railway corridor is also being developed in the city. | Image: X

Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that an elevated railway corridor will be constructed in the city, with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The new corridor is expected to enhance both city and railway traffic, increase speed, and reduce pollution.

During his visit to the city to inaugurate a section of the Kanpur Metro, the Prime Minister shared another piece of good news with residents, saying that the Kanpur Central Railway Station will be upgraded to a world-class standard.

In a short time, the station will feature modern facilities and aesthetics like an international airport.

PM Modi further stated that his government is developing more than 150 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh as Amrit Bharat railway stations. He also highlighted that the state now boasts the highest number of international airports in the country.

The Prime Minister emphasised that Uttar Pradesh is progressing rapidly across various sectors, including industrial development.

An elevated railway corridor is being developed in Kanpur district which is a larger part of Kanpur Metro project. The aim of this ambitious rail project is to reduce local traffic congestion and eliminate railway crossings.

Earlier, after PM Modi flagged off Kanpur Metro’s new corridor between Chunniganj and Nayaganj, Pancharan Mishra, Joint General Manager, Public Relations, UP Metro Rail Corporation ltd said, “ For us, this was a historic moment, when PM inaugurated 5 more underground metro . In Kanpur, a total of 32 km long metro has to be constructed out of which 14 km has already become operational. I feel that this will make the lives of people in Kanpur easier...”

Kanpur elevated rail corridor: Key features