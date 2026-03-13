Kanpur: Family Members Protest, Allege Police Brutality As Undertrial Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances After Being Sent To Jail

Kanpur: Protests broke out near Kanpur jail on Thursday after a 27-year-old undertrial prisoner died under suspicious circumstances just a day after being lodged in prison, with family members alleging police brutality and foul play and demanding an investigation into the incident.

The deceased, identified as Ranjit, had been arrested by police in connection with a theft case and was sent to jail on March 10 after the investigation into the case was completed, officials said. According to senior police officials, Ranjit underwent a medical examination with a request letter before being sent to jail, as per standard procedure. The examination reportedly indicated that he was in good health at the time.

However, his family members alleged that they were called by the police within a day of Ranjit being put in prison, and told that he had to be hospitalised owing to worsening health conditions. The request letter for conducting his medical examination was accessed by Republic, which stated that the man had an old scar mark on his forehead, and no evidence of any fresh injuries on his body.

He died the following day while in custody, prompting allegations from his family and sparking unrest in the vicinity. Angered by the development, family members of the deceased staged a protest outside the Military Camp police outpost, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Juhi police station in Kanpur. The protesters demanded accountability over the circumstances surrounding Ranjit’s death.

The deceased's sister pointed out that this is a case of police brutality as he died within a day of being put in prison despite being completely fit. Family members were called by the police and informed that Ranjit had been hospitalised. However, upon reaching the hospital they were not permitted to visit him, his father added, reiterating that physical abuse by the police officials led to the death.

Police officials said the matter is being examined, but the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Meanwhile, the jail administration has so far refrained from issuing any statement regarding the incident. Further details are awaited as authorities look into the circumstances leading to the prisoner’s death.