Kanpur Hit-and-Run: Innova Racing With BMW Rams Into Bike, Flings Rider in Air and Kills Him On Spot; Drunk Driver Arrested

Kanpur: A hit-and-run case has been reported near Rashtriya Inter College in Kanpur where a speeding Innova crashed into a bike, killing its rider on the spot. The incident happened when the Innova was in a race with a BMW; the hit-and-run case has been caught on CCTV and the driver, who was drunk at the time of the accident, has been arrested.

Kanpur Hit-and-Run Caught on CCTV, Speeding Car Crashes into Bike, Kills Rider

A deadly hit-and-run case has been reported in Kanpur's Kidwai Nagar Police Station area, in front of Rashtriya Inter College. The hit-and-run incident has been caught on CCTV camera, and it can be seen that a speeding car, an Innova is seen coming towards a bike late at night on the deserted road, and rams into the bike. The speed and magnitude of the crash was such, that the bike was completely crushed and the bike rider identified as Naveen Gupta, was thrown in the air almost 20 metres away, he collided with another parked car and died on the spot. After the collision, the bonnet and number plate of Innova fell on the spot.

Man Killed in BMW-Innova Race, Drunk Driver Arrested

The hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night, when a white Innova and a BMW were racing at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour. While the BMW passed by, the Innova car hit a bike and killed its rider on the spot. The man driving the Innova, felt he had hit something and got down to see what had happened. On seeing the bike rider lying in a pool of blood, the car driver fled from the spot.

The speeding car - the Innova that was involved in the hit-and-run had 'Bharat Sarkar' written on it in deep red colour and the logo of central investigation agency was imprinted on its rear glass and white curtains. With the help of the number plate, the cops have found out that the car belongs to Gopal Bajpai, a contractor from Lajpat Nagar.