Kanpur Kidney Racket Bust: Doctor Couple Arrested, Organs Sold For Rs 60 Lakh, Donors Received Only Rs 9 Lakh

Kanpur: A major kidney smuggling racket has been busted in Kanpur following a joint raid conducted by the Special Task Force (STF), Vigilance Department, and the Health Department, officials said on Monday.

The operation targeted three private hospitals across the city, leading to the detention of a doctor couple along with several brokers who were allegedly involved in the operations, officials said.

Reports indicate that doctors were brought in from Lucknow to carry out the procedures at these facilities. As per initial reports, each kidney was sold for as much as Rs 60 lakh, while donors were paid only around Rs 9 lakh.

Investigators believe the syndicate’s operations may extend beyond Kanpur, with possible links in Uttarakhand and Meerut. Multiple teams from the STF, the Chief Medical Officer’s office, and Vigilance are currently probing the case to uncover the full extent of the network. Officials said the Kanpur Police is expected to reveal further details as the investigation progresses.

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