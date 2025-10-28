Not Kidney Failure, Satish Shah's Co-star Rajesh Kumar Reveals The Real Cause Of His Death

Satish Shah, best known for his role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, breathed his last on October 25. The actor was 74 at the time of his passing, and reportedly succumbed to kidney failure. However, Rajesh Kumar, who shared a close bond with the actor and portrayed the role of his son, Rosesh, on the show, has now shared the real reason for his sudden death.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he confirmed that while Satish Shah was suffering from kidney-related issues, he passed away due to another reason. The actor, who was last seen in Saiyaara, shared, “These last 24–25 hours have been very emotional. It’s very difficult to even express it. But I do want to clarify a few things about Satishji’s passing. Yes, he did have a kidney issue, but he actually passed away due to a heart attack.”

Rajesh further stated, “He was at home, having lunch, and then he just... passed away. I wanted to clarify this because some reports are saying it was due to kidney problems. The kidney issue had already been dealt with; it was under control. Unfortunately, it was a sudden cardiac arrest that took him away.”



It was earlier reported that Satish Shah got a kidney transplant at the beginning of the year, which was successful. Speaking to ANI, his manager Ramesh Kadatala, also confirmed that the actor's health deteriorated after having lunch. He said, Kal lunch karte samaye hua tha (It happened around 2 or 2:45 pm while he was having lunch). Vo khana khaate khaate ek niwala khaye fir collapse hua ( he ate a bite and then collapsed). Kuch half an hour laga ambulane laane mein (It took around half an hour to get the ambulance)...hospital jaane par declare kiya doctor ne."



