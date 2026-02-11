Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Court Rejects Driver's Surrender Plea, Asks Shivam Mishra To Appear

Kanpur: A Kanpur Court on Wednesday rejected the alleged driver's surrender plea in the Lamborghini crash, and asked the Tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra to appear before the Bench. The legal proceedings in the high-profile case commenced today setting the stage for a dramatic "who-was-driving" confrontation between the police and the defence.

During today’s hearing, the legal counsel for the primary accused, Shivam Mishra, filed a formal application requesting the immediate release of the seized Lamborghini. Shivam’s lawyer, Dharmendra Singh Dharmu, argued that Mohan is the family’s designated driver and has even submitted an affidavit to the court to surrender and take responsibility for the accident.

The defence maintains that Shivam Mishra was merely a passenger who had suddenly felt unwell, which led to the chaotic scene where security bouncers were seen pulling him from the car. A man identified as Mohan was also presented in court, claiming he was the one driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Republic TV speaks to driver

Speaking to Republic TV, the alleged driver Mohan said that he is from Tamil Nadu, and that he was the one driving the vehicle. When questioned on the discrepancy between his statement and the CCTV footage, the driver did not comment, and resorted to reiterate that he was the one behind the wheels.

No arrest made yet

On Sunday, a luxury vehicle allegedly driven by KK Mishra's 25-year-old son Shivam Mishra triggered chaos and panic on Kanpur's VIP Road, as it rammed into pedestrians, and parked vehicles injuring at least six people on the spot. Several eyewitnesses said they saw Mishra being pulled out of the car after the accident by private bouncers. A controversy fuelled by allegations of a cover-up and massive public scrutiny followed when the police did not begin the investigation until 24 hours of the incident, and did not name Shivam in the FIR initially.

A CCTV footage emerged in the connection with the case earlier, which confirmed the tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra was driving the luxury car. The car in question is a Lamborghini, which is allegedly worth Rs 10 crore.

