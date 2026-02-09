Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Despite Video Proof, Lawyer Says Driver, Not Tobacco Baron’s Son, Behind Wheel

New Delhi: The high-profile Lamborghini accident case in Kanpur has taken a new controversial turn, with the accused’s lawyer now alleging that Shivam Mishra was not driving the car at the time of the crash.

Lawyer Mrityunjay Singh, representing Shivam Mishra, stated that the vehicle was being driven by Shivam’s driver, Mohan, and not by Shivam himself. According to him, the court has received an application that includes the driver's name, and the case will be heard on Tuesday.

“This is an accident as mentioned in the FIR. We have submitted a request application in the court. The application mentions the name of the driver Mohan along with yesterday’s date. He was driving. Tomorrow is the hearing for the same. The driver named Mohan was running. The visuals which are coming will go for investigation,” the lawyer said.

The lawyer's assertion, however, is in stark contrast to eyewitness reports and widely shared video evidence that clearly depict Shivam Mishra being removed from the wrecked Lamborghini by his personal security detail. These images have put him in the driver's seat on multiple occasions, casting doubt on the claim's veracity.

The Kanpur Police Commissioner also confirmed that the investigation indicated Shivam Mishra was driving the car at the time of the accident. Even if police testimony and video evidence contradict Shivam's involvement, the lawyer still maintains his denial.

Advertisement

More than 30 hours after the accident, no blood samples have been taken from Shivam Mishra, and his name is still not listed in the FIR. No major legal action has been taken so far, adding to allegations of special treatment.

What Happened on Kanpur’s VIP Road?

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon on Kanpur’s VIP Road near Rev-3 Mall in Gwaltoli. Several pedestrians and two-wheelers were struck by a speeding Lamborghini that was purportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of well-known tobacco dealer KK Mishra.

Advertisement

The crash injured at least six persons. DCP Atul Kumar Srivastava stated that the accident happened at approximately 3:15 PM. After hitting an electric post, the automobile climbed over the bike's front wheel and dragged it for a while before coming to a stop.

Taufiq, a Yamunaganj resident, was one of the victims; he was flung several meters and had severe damage to his legs. Multiple wounds and fractures were sustained by other victims. According to some witnesses, Shivam lost control of the car after having an abrupt seizure.

Kanpur Case Mirrors Infamous Pune Porsche Crash

The Kanpur Lamborghini case is now being widely compared to the infamous Pune Porsche crash, with striking similarities emerging between the two. In Pune, a “VVIP brat,” the son of a top realtor- was behind the wheel, while in Kanpur, it is the son of a tobacco baron. In the Pune case, blood samples were botched up; in Kanpur, no blood sample has been taken at all even after 30 hours of the incident. In both cases, police were accused of aiding a cover-up, with only low-level officers facing suspension.