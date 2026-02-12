Updated 12 February 2026 at 10:16 IST
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Baron's Son Shivam Mishra Arrested
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Baron's Son Shivam Mishra Arrested | Image: Republic
Kanpur tobacco tycoon KK Mishra's son Shivam Mishra was arrested on Thursday in connection with the Kanpur Lamborghini car crash case, which took place on Sunday, February 8, on Kanpur's VIP Road.
Published On: 12 February 2026 at 10:04 IST