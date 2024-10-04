Published 12:30 IST, October 4th 2024
New Scam Alert! UP Couple Dupe People of 35Cr With Israel-Made 'Age Reversal Time Machine'
A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has scammed dozens of elderly couples out of Rs 35 crore by falsely promising that an "Israel-made time machine"
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The duo, Rajeev Kumar Dubey, and his wife Rashmi Dubey allegedly offered their customers an “oxygen therapy” | Image: Agencies
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:28 IST, October 4th 2024