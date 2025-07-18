Kanpur Police Shoot Molestation Accused In Leg During Encounter, Seizes Illegal Weapon

Kanpur: The Kanpur police has encountered and arrested the accused, who allegedly molested a young girl on the streets of Kanpur. According to the police, the accused was taken into custody after an encounter with the police in the Chakeri area, during which he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. After the encounter, the police nabbed the accused and shifted him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to a senior police official, the Kanpur Police have been intensifying their efforts to curb criminal activities in the region. As per the sources, the accused had terrorised the victim with his brazen act of molestation, leaving her family in a state of fear and anxiety.

The police action came up after the family of the victim filed a complaint. In the complaint letter, the victim family alleged that the accused had molested their daughter while she was walking on the road. Meanwhile, acting on the tip-off, the police tracked down the accused to a hideout in the Ram Sari Chiina Mill Road area, where a brief encounter ensued.

During the encounter, the police fired at the accused, injuring him in the leg. He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody. The police have recovered an illegal weapon and cartridges from the accused's possession.

Further investigation in the case is underway.