Kanpur Shocker: Minor Boy Brutally Thrashed, Stripped Naked, Brick Tied to Genitals Over Rs 20,000

Kanpur: A disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has come to the forefront. A minor was brutally beaten and stripped naked by a group of men over a money dispute, according to the media reports.

Barbaric videos of the incident, shot and circulated on social media by the accused, has come to the limelight, as per media reports. The video contains chilling details like accused attempting to burn the boy's hair.

A clip also shows the accused men tie brick to boy's genitals. Other clips show the men slapping, kicking and dragging the victim by hair.

One of the clips shows the boy pleading with folded hands in front of the accused men: "Bhaiya, I don't have any money. Please spare me this time". He kept crying in pain, they kept assaulting him even more.

The boy had allegedly lost ₹ 20,000, borrowed from two of the accused, in an online game and was tortured over his failure to pay back the money.

The assault doesn't stop despite the boy telling the accused men that he would return the money as soon as he gets a job.

The victim and accused were students at a coaching institute for competitive exams and staying at a hostel in the Kakadeo area of the city where the assault happened on April 20.

The boy is finally let go by the accused men with a threat that the videos will be posted online if he is unable to pay the money within two days.

He failed to arrange the money and the clips were then posted online.

The police noted video and arrested the men seen in the video. The men have been identified as Tanay Chaurasiya, Abhishek Verma, Yogesh Vishwakarma, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Har Govind Tiwari, and Shiva Tripathi, all from the Kakadeo police station area.

They have confessed to the crime, the police said, adding they are trying to catch the other accused.



