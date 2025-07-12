Kanwar Yatra Route Sabotaged In Delhi? Glass Pieces Found Scattered On Route In Shahdara

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, a group of miscreants allegedly scattered glass pieces over a kilometre-long stretch of the revered Kanwar Yatra route in Delhi's Shahdara. The incident has left devotees and authorities aghast. The alleged malicious act, which has left the people in the locality shocked, prompted a quick response from the local authorities, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta taking personal cognisance of the situation.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of the Kanwar Yatra, a sacred pilgrimage that attracts millions of devotees from across the country. As the concerned authorities scramble to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, the people of Delhi are left wondering how such a brazen act of malice could occur in the nation's capital.

According to locals, the miscreants scattered the glass pieces in the dead of night, leaving a trail of broken glass that stretched for over a km. The affected area has been cordoned off, and a team of PWD and corporation employees, overseen by local MLA Sanjay Goyal, is cleaning up the route to ensure the glass pieces don't interrupt the Kanwar Yatra.

The Chief Minister's directive to file an FIR against the perpetrators has sent a strong message that such acts of vandalism will not be tolerated. The Delhi police have assured that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, and no disruption will be allowed.

As the investigation into the incident continues, the people of Delhi are left to ponder the motivations behind such a heinous act.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra took to X to raise the incident. Following the reports of the incident, the people are raising questions on whether it was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the sacred pilgrimage, or was it simply a mindless act of vandalism?

The incident has also led to massive outrage and condemnation, with many calling for swift action against the perpetrators.