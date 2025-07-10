Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack: Who Is BKI-Linked Laddi Gang, Khalistani Group Behind Kap’s Cafe Firing in Canada | Image: X

New Delhi: Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath’s cafe named Kaps Caffe was targeted on Wednesday. Harjit Singh Laddi, a wanted terrorist linked to the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has claimed responsibility for the attack. Laddi cited alleged remarks made by Sharma as the motive behind the shooting.

Who is the Laddi Gang?

Harjit Singh, alias Laddi, is a Germany-based BKI operative classified by Indian intelligence as a high-value extremist.

Laddi is wanted in India for multiple terror offences and has been linked to the April 13, 2024, assassination of VHP leader Prabhakar in Punjab, planned and supplied by Laddi and his associate Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu.

Petrol-bomb attacks on the homes of Shiv Sena leaders in Ludhiana in 2023.