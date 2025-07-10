Kapil Sharma Cafe Attacked In Canada Live Updates: Khalistani Group BKI-Linked Laddi Gang Claims Responsibility

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attacked In Canada Live Updates: Comedian Kapil Sharma’s newly opened Kap’s Café in Surrey, British Columbia, attacked in a late-night shooting. Multiple rounds were fired at the property, damaging the facade and nearby buildings, though no injuries reported. The attack is claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi, an alleged operative of the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).
Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack Live Update: At least nine shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened cafe in Canada's Surrey.
