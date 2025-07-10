Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kapil Sharma Cafe Attacked In Canada Live Updates: Khalistani Group BKI-Linked Laddi Gang Claims Responsibility
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 10 July 2025 at 20:05 IST

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attacked In Canada Live Updates: Khalistani Group BKI-Linked Laddi Gang Claims Responsibility

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attacked In Canada Live Updates: Comedian Kapil Sharma’s newly opened Kap’s Café in Surrey, British Columbia, was attacked in a late-night shooting. Multiple rounds were fired at the property, damaging the facade and nearby buildings, though no injuries reported. The attack is claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi, an alleged operative of the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Follow: Google News Icon
Kapil Sharma Cafe Attacked In Canada Live Updates
Kapil Sharma Cafe Attacked In Canada Live Updates | Image: Republic

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attacked In Canada Live Updates: Comedian Kapil Sharma’s newly opened Kap’s Café in Surrey, British Columbia, attacked in a late-night shooting. Multiple rounds were fired at the property, damaging the facade and nearby buildings, though no injuries reported. The attack is claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi, an alleged operative of the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). 

Live Blog

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attacked In Canada Live Updates: The attack claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi, an alleged operative of the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Laddi cited offensive remarks allegedly made by Sharma as the motive. Authorities are investigating the matter. Follow republicworld for more updates.

10 July 2025 at 20:05 IST

Firing at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada linked to extortion, say sources...

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack Live Update: Firing at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada linked to extortion by Khalistanis, say sources.

10 July 2025 at 20:03 IST

No Injuries reported in the gunfire outside Kapil Sharma’s cafe...

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack Live Update: No Injuries have been reported in the gunfire outside Kapil Sharma’s cafe.

10 July 2025 at 20:01 IST

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack: Laddi gang linked to banned Khalistani terrorist outfit...

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack Live Updates: Laddi gang claimed responsibility of the attack is linked to banned Khalistani terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

10 July 2025 at 19:44 IST

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack: Harjit Singh Laddi is NIA's most wanted...

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack Live Update: Harjit Singh Laddi an alleged Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative is NIA's most wanted. 

10 July 2025 at 19:38 IST

No official statement from Kapil Sharma yet...

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack Live Update: Cafe was attacked on Wednesday night in Canada's Surrey. No official statement from Kapil Sharma yet.

10 July 2025 at 19:34 IST

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack Live Update: NIA's most wanted terrorist claims responsibility...

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack Live Update: NIA's most wanted terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi takes responsibility for the shooting at Kapil Sharma's Cafe.

10 July 2025 at 19:20 IST

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack: Cafe is located Canada's British Columbia

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack Live Update: Cafe is located Canada's British Columbia province.

10 July 2025 at 19:13 IST

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack Live Update: At least nine shots fired...

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack Live Update: At least nine shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened cafe in Canada's Surrey.

10 July 2025 at 19:11 IST

Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe attacked in Canada, Video of Open Fire...

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack Live: Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe attacked in Canada, Video.

10 July 2025 at 19:09 IST

Kapil Sharma cafe Attack: Khalistani terror group claims responsibility

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack Live Update: Khalistani terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) claims responsibility.

10 July 2025 at 19:05 IST

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s Cafe Attacked In Canada’s Surrey

Kapil Sharma’s Cafe Attack Live Update: Gunshots hit Kapil Sharma’s new café in Canada. Khalistani terror accused claims responsibility.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 10 July 2025 at 19:07 IST