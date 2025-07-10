Why Kapil Sharma’s Newly Opened Canada Restaurant KAP’S CAFE Targeted By BKI-Linked Khalistani Terrorists

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack: Comedian Kapil Sharma’s newly launched Kap’s Café in Surrey, British Columbia, was attacked in a late-night shooting on Wednesday, with at least nine bullets fired at the restaurant. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

Why Kapil Sharma’s Newly Opened Canada Restaurant KAP’S CAFE Targeted ?

The shooting was claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi, a wanted operative of the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Laddi reportedly cited offensive remarks made by Sharma on his show, allegedly misrepresenting the historical sacrifice of Todar Mal, a revered figure in Sikh history.

Kapil's remarks were said to have hurt the sentiments of a particular community, prompting the shootout.

Extortion Angle

Sources also suggest that the firing at Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada may be linked to an extortion racket operated by Khalistani groups. The attack is being linked to a larger extortion racket targeting South Asian business owners in Canada.

Sharma’s cafe may have been targeted as part of this pattern, though officials are still probing all possible angles.

Ongoing Investigation

CCTV footage and videos of the gunshots fired at Kapil Sharma’s café in Canada are now going viral across social media, raising serious questions about security and motive behind the act.

No arrests have been made yet, but both Canadian and Indian agencies are closely monitoring developments.

Sharma has not issued any statement, and the café’s social media accounts remain silent on the incident.

Who Is Harjit Laddi?

Harjit Singh Laddi's name has surfaced in Kapil Sharma Cafe shooting, said to be an operative of the banned Khalistani terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Harjit Singh Laddi /Image Source: Republic World