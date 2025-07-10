Why Kapil Sharma’s Newly Opened Canada Restaurant KAP’S CAFE Targeted By BKI-Linked Khalistani Terrorists

Updated 10 July 2025 at 21:36 IST
Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack: Comedian Kapil Sharma’s newly launched Kap’s Café in Surrey, British Columbia, was attacked in a late-night shooting on Wednesday, with at least nine bullets fired at the restaurant. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.
The shooting was claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi, a wanted operative of the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Laddi reportedly cited offensive remarks made by Sharma on his show, allegedly misrepresenting the historical sacrifice of Todar Mal, a revered figure in Sikh history.
Kapil's remarks were said to have hurt the sentiments of a particular community, prompting the shootout.
Sources also suggest that the firing at Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada may be linked to an extortion racket operated by Khalistani groups. The attack is being linked to a larger extortion racket targeting South Asian business owners in Canada.
Sharma’s cafe may have been targeted as part of this pattern, though officials are still probing all possible angles.
Ongoing Investigation
CCTV footage and videos of the gunshots fired at Kapil Sharma’s café in Canada are now going viral across social media, raising serious questions about security and motive behind the act.
No arrests have been made yet, but both Canadian and Indian agencies are closely monitoring developments.
Sharma has not issued any statement, and the café’s social media accounts remain silent on the incident.
Who Is Harjit Laddi?
Harjit Singh Laddi's name has surfaced in Kapil Sharma Cafe shooting, said to be an operative of the banned Khalistani terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).
Laddi is among the NIA's most wanted fugitives list and has a bounty of Rs 10 Lakhs on his head.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 10 July 2025 at 20:53 IST