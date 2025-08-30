Narrow Escape: SDRF Miraculously Saves Uttarakhand MLA's Gunman Swept Away By Strong Water Current | VIDEO

Bageshwar: Amidst the relentless heavy rainfall and frequent landslides in Uttarakhand, a harrowing incident occurred in Bageshwar's Kapkot area, involving BJP MLA Suresh Garia and his security personnel. During the incident on Friday, while attempting to cross a flooded river, MLA Garia's gunman was swept away by the strong current. However, an SDRF personnel immediately responded to the crisis situation, chasing after the gunman in the turbulent water and saving him after several meters.

The incident occurred when MLA Suresh Garia visited the area to assess the damage caused by the heavy rainfall and landslides, which had disrupted traffic and affected thousands of people. As per the people present at the spot, MLA Suresh Garia, accompanied by his security personnel and others, waded into the river with a strong current to reach the other side due to disrupted road connectivity. He crossed the river using a rope with the help and support of the SDRF team and others.

However, as he was crossing the river, his gunman, who was behind him, slipped and was swept away by the powerful water flow. The SDRF team present at the site responded promptly, chasing after the security personnel in the powerful water flow without regard for their own safety and eventually managed to rescue him safely after a brief moment of panic.

The gunman reportedly suffered only minor injuries in the incident, bringing relief to everyone at the site. A video capturing the dramatic moment when the gunman was swept away has gone viral on social media, showcasing the SDRF personnel's immediate response as they rushed to rescue the gunner struggling to stay afloat. MLA Suresh Garia ensured his gunman received immediate attention and later met with affected villagers, assuring them of all possible help and directing officials to expedite relief and rescue operations.

The Kapkot area has been severely affected by the heavy rainfall, with traffic disrupted in many areas and roads closed. Thousands of people have been impacted by the flood, and relief efforts are currently underway to assist those in need. MLA Suresh Garia's efforts in personally visiting the area and taking stock of the situation have been appreciated by the local people. According to reports, the region has seen heavy damage, with 72 roads blocked across Uttarakhand, cutting off over 40,000 people in Kumaon.