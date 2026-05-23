Kapurthala Jail Violence: Inmates Vandalise Barrack No. 4, Allege Firing; DIG Says Situation Under Control

Kapurthala: Tension erupted in Punjab’s Kapurthala Jail after inmates allegedly vandalised prison barracks, damaged inner walls and attempted to set parts of the jail on fire following a confrontation that escalated into violence inside the prison premises. The sudden unrest led the jail administration to step in to restore order as videos from the site fuelled claims that force, including gunfire, was used to contain the disturbance.

According to initial information, the unrest began after an argument involving a detainee, which later escalated into a clash between inmates and undertrials inside the jail. Reports suggested that the fight, which started as a verbal dispute, immediately intensified, with prisoners allegedly turning on infrastructure and staff.

During the disturbance, the prison property was allegedly damaged and portions of the inner walls of Barrack No. 4 were broken. The police personnel deployed inside the jail were also allegedly attacked amid the chaos, prompting a heavy security response.

Allegations Of Firing Surface In Inmate Videos

A few videos circulating from the spot purportedly show inmates accusing jail authorities of using force and opening fire during the disturbance. The footage, which spread rapidly on social media, reportedly featured voices claiming that the officials resorted to shooting to quell the violence.

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During the tensions, some inmates were also heard alleging that a prisoner had been shot during the violence. However, there was no immediate official confirmation regarding any firing or injuries. The lack of an official statement has added to speculation, while families of inmates gathered outside the prison seeking information.

Amidst all the chaos, the situation triggered panic within the prison administration, leading the senior police officials to rush to the jail. The administration has not verified the authenticity of the clips or the claims made within them.

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Senior Officers Intervene As DIG Says Situation ‘Under Control’

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SP Kapurthala) reached the prison and ordered an investigation into the incident. The police officials began assessing the extent of the damage caused inside the jail and the circumstances that led to the violent confrontation.

Later, the DIG of the Jalandhar Range stated that the situation was under control. The security arrangements in and around the jail were tightened following the disturbance as the administration made efforts to restore normalcy and prevent further escalation. The additional contingents were deployed at entry points, and movement inside the facility was restricted.

The prison staff conducted a headcount and began documenting the damage to Barrack No. 4, where sections of the inner walls were broken. The medical teams were placed on standby, though no casualty figures have been released by officials.

Argument Linked To Detainee Triggered Violence

According to preliminary inquiry, the violence erupted after an altercation linked to a detainee inside the prison premises. The argument allegedly snowballed into a confrontation involving multiple inmates and undertrials, eventually leading to vandalism and attempts to set sections of the jail ablaze.

The administration is now examining CCTV footage, prison records and videos from the site, as the probe into the altercation progresses. The investigating teams are trying to establish how the argument escalated and whether standard operating procedures were followed by staff during the response.