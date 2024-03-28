×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

BREAKING: Kar Seva Pramukh Shot Dead Inside Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta Gurdwara

Two masked miscreants allegedly shot dead a kar seva pramukh after entering Nanakmatta Gurdwara in Uttarakhand.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gunshot shot dead
Representative image of an individual firing a gunshot. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Two masked miscreants allegedly shot dead a kar seva pramukh after entering Nanakmatta Gurdwara in Uttarakhand. The deceased has been identified as Baba Tarsem Singh.

The firing was reported at around 6.30 am on Thursday. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the area to maintain law and order in the area.

Advertisement

Police said that the kar sevak was rushed to the hospital for treatment but he was declared dead on arrival.

News agency ANI quoting Uttarakhand, Director General of Police, Abhinav Kumar, reported, "We received information around 7 am today that between 6:15-6:30 am, two masked assailants entered Nanakmatta Gurdwara and shot Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh. He was rushed to the hospital in Khatima. But I have received inputs that he succumbed to his injuries.”

Advertisement

"This is a very serious matter...Senior officials have reached the spot. SSP is already there. DIG Kumaon is also reaching there, he will inspect the scene of the crime and speak to the locals. He will try to assess the situation there. For investigation of the incident, Police Headquarters has formed an SIT- this will comprise officials of STF and local Police," he added.

"The STF has been told to keep this as their top priority and probe all angles minutely. We have to not only identify the assailants but also the bigger conspiracy behind this murder, if any. We have also contacted the central agencies to share useful inputs related to this matter with us. I assure you that we will solve this matter soon and take strict action," said DGP. 

Advertisement

A massive search operation is underway to nab the assailants.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chickballapur Seat: Ramaiah Vs Moily Puts Congress on Edge Again After Kolar Heat

Karnataka Congress Strife

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

3 minutes ago
In Big Blow to Congress in Karnataka, 5 MLAs to Quit Party Over Lok Sabah Ticket Fiasco

Karnataka Crisis

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024

5 minutes ago
Pears

Fruits For Weight Loss

6 minutes ago
Islamic State has released a photoset, this time from Pakistan

ISIS' new threat

7 minutes ago
Sunita Kejriwal

Trouble For Kejriwal

8 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Finance

10 minutes ago
Gunshot shot dead

U'khand Gurdwara Firing

10 minutes ago
Skincare Guide For Acne

Skin Care Guide For Acne

11 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

11 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Trailer Out

13 minutes ago
Florence Pugh

Thunderbolts Set Tour

18 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

19 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti's Chooda Ceremony

24 minutes ago
Gautam Adani

Adani Family

25 minutes ago
M Jagadesh Kumar

NET score for PhD

29 minutes ago
Varun Gandhi

Varun's 1st Reaction

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cricket Australia proposes idea of hosting India-Pakistan Test series

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News16 hours ago

  4. HC to Hear Tomorrow PIL Seeking Removal of Kejriwal as Delhi CM | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Navneet Rana Sitting Independent MP From Amravati Gets BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo