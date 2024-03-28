Advertisement

New Delhi: Two masked miscreants allegedly shot dead a kar seva pramukh after entering Nanakmatta Gurdwara in Uttarakhand. The deceased has been identified as Baba Tarsem Singh.

The firing was reported at around 6.30 am on Thursday. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the area to maintain law and order in the area.

Police said that the kar sevak was rushed to the hospital for treatment but he was declared dead on arrival.

News agency ANI quoting Uttarakhand, Director General of Police, Abhinav Kumar, reported, "We received information around 7 am today that between 6:15-6:30 am, two masked assailants entered Nanakmatta Gurdwara and shot Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh. He was rushed to the hospital in Khatima. But I have received inputs that he succumbed to his injuries.”

"This is a very serious matter...Senior officials have reached the spot. SSP is already there. DIG Kumaon is also reaching there, he will inspect the scene of the crime and speak to the locals. He will try to assess the situation there. For investigation of the incident, Police Headquarters has formed an SIT- this will comprise officials of STF and local Police," he added.

"The STF has been told to keep this as their top priority and probe all angles minutely. We have to not only identify the assailants but also the bigger conspiracy behind this murder, if any. We have also contacted the central agencies to share useful inputs related to this matter with us. I assure you that we will solve this matter soon and take strict action," said DGP.

A massive search operation is underway to nab the assailants.