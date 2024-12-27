Karnataka Declares Holiday for Schools, Colleges Today After Manmohan Singh's Death

Karnataka government has announced seven days of mourning and also declared a one-day holiday for schools and colleges today. | Image: PTI

Karnataka: The Karnataka Government has announced a holiday today, December 27, for schools, colleges, and offices to mourn the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a formal order declaring the holiday and a mourning period.

As a result, schools, colleges, government offices, and banks across the state will remain closed. Banks will reopen on Monday, December 30, as December 28 is the fourth Saturday, a designated bank holiday.

During the mourning period, public celebrations will be restricted, and the national flag will be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect.

Expressing grief, CM Siddaramaiah wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. A statesman of unparalleled wisdom, his leadership and vision left an indelible mark on our nation.”

“It was during his tenure as PM that I became the CM of Karnataka for the first time. His encouragement of our budgetary measures and the influence of landmark UPA policies like the Right to Food Act shaped Karnataka’s progress and welfare initiatives. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” he said.

Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister and state unit Congress President D.K. Shivakumar announced that the party has cancelled “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ convention scheduled to take place on Saturday. "In the very platform where the convention was organised, a condolence meeting for Manmohan Singh is being organised at 10.30 a.m. We will announce programmes after talking to the CM and party seniors," Shivakumar said.